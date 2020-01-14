Legacy Private Trust Co. Reduces Position in Nicolet Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:NCBS)

Legacy Private Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:NCBS) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,880 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,002 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. owned 0.26% of Nicolet Bankshares worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NCBS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the third quarter worth about $113,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 17.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 87.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 145.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 13,059 shares during the last quarter. 40.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nicolet Bankshares alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NCBS. BidaskClub lowered Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nicolet Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine lowered Nicolet Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Nicolet Bankshares from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Nicolet Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

In other news, CEO Robert Bruce Atwell sold 18,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total transaction of $1,277,850.90. Also, EVP Michael E. Daniels sold 10,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total value of $763,534.44. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCBS traded down $1.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.16. 40,162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,129. The stock has a market capitalization of $672.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.23 and its 200-day moving average is $67.72. Nicolet Bankshares Inc has a one year low of $49.76 and a one year high of $75.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $41.50 million during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 28.83%.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nicolet Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:NCBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Nicolet Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicolet Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.