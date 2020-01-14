Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) Stake Boosted by Alpha Windward LLC

Alpha Windward LLC increased its position in shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos in the third quarter worth $40,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Leidos in the second quarter worth $192,000. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Leidos in the third quarter worth $209,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Leidos in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Noesis Capital Mangement Corp acquired a new stake in Leidos in the third quarter worth $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LDOS shares. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Leidos from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Leidos from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Leidos from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Leidos in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.92.

Shares of LDOS traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $100.80. 332,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 813,814. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Leidos Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $54.78 and a twelve month high of $101.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.84.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.05%.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

