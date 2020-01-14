Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN.B) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN.B) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 285,700 shares, an increase of 45.5% from the December 15th total of 196,400 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 50,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Lennar alerts:

LEN.B stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.39. 48,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,600. The company has a current ratio of 14.19, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.44. Lennar has a 1 year low of $34.77 and a 1 year high of $49.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This is an increase from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.