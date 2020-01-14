Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) rose 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.30 and last traded at $4.28, approximately 1,114,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 881,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.03.
LXRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. G.Research cut shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup cut shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a current ratio of 8.11. The company has a market capitalization of $428.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.02.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,220,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 53,092 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,590,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 729,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 64,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 952,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 13,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:LXRX)
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.
