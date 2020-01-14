Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) rose 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.30 and last traded at $4.28, approximately 1,114,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 881,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.03.

LXRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. G.Research cut shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup cut shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a current ratio of 8.11. The company has a market capitalization of $428.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.02.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.80. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 49.78% and a return on equity of 2,372.40%. The company had revenue of $294.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4124.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,220,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 53,092 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,590,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 729,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 64,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 952,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 13,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

