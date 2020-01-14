Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) Hits New 12-Month High at $44.49

Shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $44.49 and last traded at $44.49, with a volume of 1126 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.47.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FWONA shares. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. FBN Securities downgraded shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Liberty Media Formula One Series A currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.67.

The stock has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.18 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.78.

Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $633.00 million during the quarter. Liberty Media Formula One Series A had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 18.59%.

In other news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 14,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $395,454.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,457,279.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 147,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $7,039,422.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,753,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,332,171.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 871,400 shares of company stock worth $39,192,436 in the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in Liberty Media Formula One Series A in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 17,937.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 562.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Media Formula One Series A Company Profile (NASDAQ:FWONA)

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

