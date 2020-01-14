Life On Earth (OTCMKTS:LFER) Receiving Extremely Critical Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

News headlines about Life On Earth (OTCMKTS:LFER) have been trending extremely negative on Tuesday, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Life On Earth earned a coverage optimism score of -4.78 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the company an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is very unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.
LFER stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.03. 1,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,500. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.09. Life On Earth has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.63.
Life On Earth Company Profile
