Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp lessened its stake in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,672 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Linde were worth $8,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Linde by 450.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Linde by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,823,000 after acquiring an additional 5,138 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Linde by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 32,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,607,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in Linde by 199.3% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 576,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,719,000 after acquiring an additional 383,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $210.65. The company had a trading volume of 32,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,675. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.64. Linde PLC has a fifty-two week low of $156.21 and a fifty-two week high of $214.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. Linde had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.68%. Analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were issued a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd.

LIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $223.00 target price for the company. Pareto Securities raised shares of Linde to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.24.

In related news, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 2,402 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total transaction of $509,632.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,729,989.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 1,583 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total transaction of $331,970.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,707,886.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

