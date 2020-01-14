Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A) Short Interest Update

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,960,000 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the December 15th total of 7,790,000 shares. Approximately 13.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.8 days.

Shares of LGF.A traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.38. 1,424,878 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 899,842. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.06 and a 200-day moving average of $10.38. Lions Gate Entertainment has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $18.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Get Lions Gate Entertainment alerts:

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Lions Gate Entertainment had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $983.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.67 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Lions Gate Entertainment will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on LGF.A. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lions Gate Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Lions Gate Entertainment in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Lions Gate Entertainment from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Lions Gate Entertainment from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

About Lions Gate Entertainment

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Lions Gate Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lions Gate Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.