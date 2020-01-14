LMP Capital and Income Fund (NYSE:SCD) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.93

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.93 and traded as high as $15.22. LMP Capital and Income Fund shares last traded at $15.12, with a volume of 3,649 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 6.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 413,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,603,000 after buying an additional 26,114 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 26.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 231,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after buying an additional 48,530 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 4.9% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 52,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $577,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $456,000.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:SCD)

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

