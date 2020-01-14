LMP Capital and Income Fund (NYSE:SCD) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.93

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.93 and traded as high as $15.22. LMP Capital and Income Fund shares last traded at $15.12, with a volume of 3,649 shares trading hands.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.16.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th.
LMP Capital and Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:SCD)
LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.
