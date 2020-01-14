Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,415 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 257.1% in the 3rd quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.2% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine cut Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $379.58.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $3.14 on Tuesday, hitting $415.88. The company had a trading volume of 31,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,240. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $270.63 and a 52-week high of $420.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $394.19 and a 200 day moving average of $381.65. The company has a market cap of $117.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $15.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 221.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.62 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

