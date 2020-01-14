LockTrip (LOC) Market Cap Hits $7.67 Million

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded up 17% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 14th. One LockTrip token can currently be bought for approximately $0.51 or 0.00005837 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gatecoin, HitBTC, LATOKEN and IDEX. LockTrip has a market cap of $7.67 million and $24,782.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LockTrip has traded up 12.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002818 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00006923 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 53.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 66.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 117.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About LockTrip

LockTrip (LOC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 15th, 2016. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LockTrip’s official message board is medium.com/@LockChainCo . LockTrip’s official website is locktrip.com

Buying and Selling LockTrip

LockTrip can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bancor Network, Kucoin, Gatecoin, IDEX, Fatbtc, YoBit, Mercatox and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LockTrip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LockTrip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

