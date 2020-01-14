LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) Earns Outperform Rating from William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LogicBio Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of LogicBio Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LogicBio Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Get LogicBio Therapeutics alerts:

LOGC stock opened at $7.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.79. The stock has a market cap of $163.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.82. LogicBio Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.34 and a 1 year high of $20.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 15.72 and a quick ratio of 15.72.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LogicBio Therapeutics will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in LogicBio Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in LogicBio Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 277,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 7,588 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in LogicBio Therapeutics by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 451,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,873,000 after acquiring an additional 85,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in LogicBio Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LogicBio Therapeutics

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for LogicBio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LogicBio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.