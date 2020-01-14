Londonmetric Property’s (LMP) “Add” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their add rating on shares of Londonmetric Property (LON:LMP) in a research report released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector performer rating on shares of Londonmetric Property in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Londonmetric Property in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Londonmetric Property from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 220 ($2.89) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.03) target price on shares of Londonmetric Property in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Londonmetric Property presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 223 ($2.93).

Shares of LMP stock opened at GBX 226.20 ($2.98) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.14, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.34. Londonmetric Property has a fifty-two week low of GBX 174.10 ($2.29) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 245.40 ($3.23). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 231.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 219.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.17.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. Londonmetric Property’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.95%.

In related news, insider Patrick Vaughan sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 236 ($3.10), for a total transaction of £944,000 ($1,241,778.48).

About Londonmetric Property

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT (ticker: LMP) that specialises in distribution, convenience and long income property. It focuses on strong and growing income and enhancing capital values. LondonMetric has 13 million sq ft under management.

