Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Trading Down 10.3%

Lovesac Co (NASDAQ:LOVE)’s stock price was down 10.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.50 and last traded at $12.93, approximately 782,886 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 84% from the average daily volume of 424,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.41.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LOVE shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Lovesac from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lovesac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Lovesac in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.28 and its 200 day moving average is $18.33.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $52.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.29 million. Lovesac had a negative net margin of 5.93% and a negative return on equity of 14.54%. Lovesac’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lovesac Co will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Lovesac news, Director Andrew R. Heyer acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.73 per share, with a total value of $36,825.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,960 shares in the company, valued at $249,820.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Albert Jack Krause acquired 6,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.73 per share, for a total transaction of $100,399.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 121,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,793,377.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 23,776 shares of company stock worth $345,304. 54.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Lovesac by 153.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 4,976 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lovesac by 205.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 22,035 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lovesac by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lovesac by 168.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 30,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lovesac by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 74,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lovesac Company Profile (NASDAQ:LOVE)

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

