Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.22-2.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.37-1.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.35 billion.Lululemon Athletica also updated its Q4 2019

Pre-Market guidance to 2.22-2.25 EPS.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $245.18 on Tuesday. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $130.57 and a 52-week high of $239.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a PE ratio of 63.85, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.01.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.58 million. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 15.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on LULU. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $268.00 price objective (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $230.27.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total value of $6,390,043.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,549,196.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $1,014,041.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,111,499. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

