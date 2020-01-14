Macquarie Group (ASX:MQG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $141.10

Shares of Macquarie Group Ltd (ASX:MQG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as A$141.10 ($100.07) and last traded at A$141.07 ($100.05), with a volume of 146016 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at A$139.50 ($98.94).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of A$137.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$130.93. The company has a market cap of $50.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63.

The firm also recently declared a interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 11th. This is a positive change from Macquarie Group’s previous interim dividend of $2.15. Macquarie Group’s payout ratio is 55.38%.

Macquarie Group Limited provides diversified financial services in Australia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in five segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Corporate and Asset Finance (CAF), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CMG), and Macquarie Capital.

