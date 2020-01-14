MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MAG Silver is a Vancouver-based advanced stage exploration and development company that is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of high-grade, district-scale projects located primarily in the Americas. The Companys principal asset is a 44% interest in the Juanicipio joint venture located in Mexico, which is now in the construction phase heading to production. The Company also owns a 100% interest in the Cinco de Mayo Project, also located in Mexico. “

Separately, BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and set a $17.50 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Shares of MAG stock opened at $10.52 on Friday. MAG Silver has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $14.00.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02).

In related news, insider Berrie David 1,360,000 shares of MAG Silver stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in MAG Silver by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,523,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,468,000 after purchasing an additional 607,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in MAG Silver by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,478,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,579,000 after purchasing an additional 87,700 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in MAG Silver by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,032,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,883,000 after purchasing an additional 88,594 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in MAG Silver by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 730,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,795,000 after purchasing an additional 193,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in MAG Silver by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 728,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,783,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on acquiring, exploring, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily holds interest in the Juanicipio property covering an area of approximately 7,679 hectares located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

