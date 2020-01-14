Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Sold by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 55.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,135 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 10,200 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laffer Investments boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.7% during the second quarter. Laffer Investments now owns 5,381 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,086,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,275,757 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $145,647,000 after purchasing an additional 28,865 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 138,611 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,198,000 after purchasing an additional 16,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 22,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 64.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MMP stock traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $65.15. The stock had a trading volume of 763,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.71. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $56.75 and a 1 year high of $67.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.02.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $656.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.05 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 38.78% and a net margin of 36.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MMP. Wolfe Research raised Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays raised Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.77.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

