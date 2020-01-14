Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Analysts predict that Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) will announce earnings per share of $0.60 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mantech International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.59. Mantech International reported earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mantech International will report full year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.66. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Mantech International.

Get Mantech International alerts:

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $579.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.39 million. Mantech International had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Mantech International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Mantech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. SunTrust Banks lowered Mantech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mantech International in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Mantech International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.60.

In related news, CFO Judith L. Bjornaas sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total transaction of $728,820.00. Insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Mantech International during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Mantech International by 1,578.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Mantech International by 4,472.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mantech International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mantech International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mantech International stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.85. Mantech International has a one year low of $51.46 and a one year high of $86.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Mantech International’s dividend payout ratio is 52.43%.

Mantech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mantech International (MANT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mantech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mantech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.