MARK.SPACE 1-Day Volume Tops $13.00 (MRK)

MARK.SPACE (CURRENCY:MRK) traded 42.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 13th. One MARK.SPACE token can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, COSS, Liquid and IDEX. MARK.SPACE has a market cap of $646,571.00 and $13.00 worth of MARK.SPACE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MARK.SPACE has traded down 51.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MARK.SPACE alerts:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00011681 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000543 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About MARK.SPACE

MARK.SPACE (MRK) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 20th, 2017. MARK.SPACE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 773,986,157 tokens. The official website for MARK.SPACE is mark.space . The official message board for MARK.SPACE is medium.com/@markspace . The Reddit community for MARK.SPACE is /r/markspace . MARK.SPACE’s official Twitter account is @markspaceio

MARK.SPACE Token Trading

MARK.SPACE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, COSS, IDEX and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MARK.SPACE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MARK.SPACE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MARK.SPACE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MARK.SPACE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MARK.SPACE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.