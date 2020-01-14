Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA Sells 20 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,530 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 3.2% of Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV bought a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter worth $33,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter worth $39,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter worth $60,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Alphabet by 72.4% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 50 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its position in Alphabet by 256.3% in the third quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 57 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $6.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,433.49. 734,336 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,279,470. The firm has a market cap of $989.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,027.03 and a 52-week high of $1,441.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,351.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,244.69.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). The firm had revenue of $33.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.84 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $13.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,650.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,438.05.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Read More: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.