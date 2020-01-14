Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA Sells 506 Shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA lowered its position in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. Linde accounts for about 3.4% of Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings in Linde were worth $5,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Linde by 41.2% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,929,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,391,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022,326 shares during the period. Exane Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Front Barnett Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 2.3% in the third quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 55,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Linde by 11.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 693,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,427,000 after purchasing an additional 71,800 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 2,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total value of $509,632.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,729,989.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total transaction of $331,970.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,707,886.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde stock traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $209.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,675. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Linde PLC has a twelve month low of $156.21 and a twelve month high of $214.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $208.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.64.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. Linde had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.68%. On average, research analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were paid a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd.

LIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Linde to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $223.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.24.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

