Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.56-3.56 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.035-1.035 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.04 billion.Masimo also updated its FY 2019

Pre-Market guidance to 3.18 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MASI. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (up previously from $161.00) on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Masimo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Masimo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Masimo currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $161.75.

MASI traded down $2.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.17. 3,902 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,750. Masimo has a 52 week low of $110.98 and a 52 week high of $165.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $157.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.13.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Masimo had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 20.83%. The firm had revenue of $229.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Masimo will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Thomas Samuel Mcclenahan sold 500 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.29, for a total transaction of $79,645.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,607 shares in the company, valued at $893,139.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Bilal Muhsin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $465,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,000 shares of company stock worth $8,683,715. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

