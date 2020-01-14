Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association trimmed its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,162 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 10,527 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $20,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MA. Alpha Windward LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $2,699,000. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP raised its stake in Mastercard by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 21,646 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares during the last quarter. 73.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on MA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mastercard from $317.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Compass Point started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Mastercard from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Guggenheim set a $305.00 price objective on Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on Mastercard from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.73.

NYSE:MA traded down $4.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $310.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,975,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,634,816. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $296.91 and a 200 day moving average of $280.46. The company has a market cap of $313.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.03. Mastercard Inc has a 1 year low of $193.10 and a 1 year high of $315.64.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 146.92% and a net margin of 42.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.65%.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 3rd that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.16, for a total transaction of $2,097,882.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,015,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,158,156,376.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,993,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 129,108 shares of company stock valued at $36,637,812. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.