Matchpool Price Up 4.5% Over Last Week (GUP)

Matchpool (CURRENCY:GUP) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 14th. Matchpool has a market cap of $131,050.00 and $66.00 worth of Matchpool was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Matchpool has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Matchpool token can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, Gatecoin and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Matchpool alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 76.4% against the dollar and now trades at $289.00 or 0.03302285 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011422 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00183981 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00027642 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00122724 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Matchpool Profile

Matchpool was first traded on January 14th, 2017. Matchpool’s total supply is 98,855,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Matchpool is community.matchpool.com . The Reddit community for Matchpool is /r/Matchpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Matchpool’s official website is matchpool.co . Matchpool’s official Twitter account is @matchpool and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Matchpool

Matchpool can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Upbit, Gatecoin, Bittrex and Liqui. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matchpool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Matchpool should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Matchpool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Matchpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Matchpool and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.