Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $296.97 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) will report $296.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Materion’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $306.50 million and the lowest is $287.40 million. Materion posted sales of $298.07 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Materion will report full-year sales of $1.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Materion.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81. Materion had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 1.25%. The business had revenue of $305.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

MTRN has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut Materion from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine cut Materion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Materion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th.

Shares of MTRN traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.85. 33,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,282. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 0.86. Materion has a 52-week low of $45.78 and a 52-week high of $71.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Materion by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 180,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,061,000 after acquiring an additional 10,660 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Materion by 113.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 203,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,506,000 after acquiring an additional 108,477 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Materion by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 148,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Materion by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 4,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Materion by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 82,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,057,000 after acquiring an additional 34,910 shares in the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other.

