Mayne Pharma Group (ASX:MYX) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.45

Mayne Pharma Group Ltd (ASX:MYX) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.45 and traded as high as $0.47. Mayne Pharma Group shares last traded at $0.46, with a volume of 1,800,834 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is A$0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $732.96 million and a P/E ratio of -2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.47, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Get Mayne Pharma Group alerts:

In other Mayne Pharma Group news, insider Scott Richards 2,555,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th.

Mayne Pharma Group Limited, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells branded and generic pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Generic Products, Specialty Brands, Metrics Contract Services, and Mayne Pharma International. The company also offers oral drug delivery systems; and contract development and manufacturing services to third-party customers.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Mayne Pharma Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mayne Pharma Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.