McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bernstein Bank

Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on shares of McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on McDermott International in a research report on Monday. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $7.00.

Get McDermott International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MDR traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,990,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,218,186. The stock has a market cap of $129.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.65. McDermott International has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $10.99.

McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($1.07). McDermott International had a negative net margin of 56.57% and a negative return on equity of 349.92%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McDermott International will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Hook Sandra 714,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of McDermott International by 33.3% during the second quarter. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,000,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDermott International by 1,145.8% in the second quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 6,760,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,311,000 after purchasing an additional 6,218,241 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in McDermott International by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,244,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,677,000 after purchasing an additional 38,183 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in McDermott International in the second quarter worth approximately $17,412,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in McDermott International by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,458,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,092,000 after purchasing an additional 190,650 shares during the period. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About McDermott International

McDermott International, Inc provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation, and technology solutions to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through five segments: North, Central and South America; Europe, Africa, Russia and Caspian; the Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Technology.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for McDermott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDermott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.