Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,870,000 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the December 15th total of 9,250,000 shares. Approximately 18.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 868,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.5 days.

In related news, EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $1,406,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,812,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Medallia in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Medallia in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Medallia in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medallia in the third quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Medallia in the third quarter valued at $428,000. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medallia stock traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.65. 909,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 927,625. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.98. Medallia has a 12-month low of $23.76 and a 12-month high of $44.72.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $103.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.22 million. Medallia’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Medallia will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MDLA. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Medallia in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Medallia in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Medallia from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.43.

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

