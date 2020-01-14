Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Shares Down 5.4%

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) shares traded down 5.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $31.56 and last traded at $31.65, 909,100 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 2% from the average session volume of 927,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.46.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Medallia from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Medallia in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Medallia in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.43.

Get Medallia alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.98.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $103.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.22 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medallia will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 50,000 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $1,406,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,812,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Medallia in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Medallia during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Medallia during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Medallia during the 3rd quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Medallia during the 3rd quarter worth $428,000. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medallia Company Profile (NYSE:MDLA)

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Medallia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.