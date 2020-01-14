Medallia’s Lock-Up Period To End Tomorrow (NYSE:MDLA)

Medallia’s (NYSE:MDLA) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, January 15th. Medallia had issued 15,500,000 shares in its public offering on July 19th. The total size of the offering was $325,500,000 based on an initial share price of $21.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MDLA shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Medallia from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Medallia in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Medallia in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.43.

MDLA opened at $31.65 on Tuesday. Medallia has a 12 month low of $23.76 and a 12 month high of $44.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.98.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $103.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.22 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medallia will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 50,000 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $1,406,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,812,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Medallia during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Medallia during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Medallia during the 3rd quarter worth $709,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Medallia during the 3rd quarter worth $428,000. Finally, Raging Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Medallia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,310,000. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

