Medical Transcription Billing Corp (NASDAQ:MTBC) Short Interest Update

Medical Transcription Billing Corp (NASDAQ:MTBC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,200 shares, a growth of 35.0% from the December 15th total of 48,300 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 46,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

In other Medical Transcription Billing news, Director John N. Daly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total transaction of $35,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 106,900 shares in the company, valued at $381,633. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 50.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MTBC traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.75. The stock had a trading volume of 218,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,198. Medical Transcription Billing has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $5.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.38 million, a PE ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.29.

Medical Transcription Billing (NASDAQ:MTBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $16.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.06 million. Medical Transcription Billing had a negative return on equity of 8.85% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. Equities analysts anticipate that Medical Transcription Billing will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MTBC shares. National Securities started coverage on Medical Transcription Billing in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.25 price target on shares of Medical Transcription Billing in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Medical Transcription Billing in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Medical Transcription Billing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.08.

About Medical Transcription Billing

Medical Transcription Billing, Corp. is a healthcare information technology company that provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions, together with related business services, to healthcare providers practicing in ambulatory care settings. The Company’s offering, PracticePro, allows healthcare practices with the core software and business services on Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform.

