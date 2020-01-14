MedicCoin (MEDIC) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. MedicCoin has a market cap of $43,882.00 and approximately $670.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MedicCoin has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. One MedicCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex, CryptoBridge, BTC-Alpha and Cryptohub.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00010244 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MedicCoin Profile

MedicCoin (CRYPTO:MEDIC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. MedicCoin’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC . MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin . The official website for MedicCoin is mediccoin.com

Buying and Selling MedicCoin

MedicCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Graviex, Cryptohub, CryptoBridge, Sistemkoin and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MedicCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MedicCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

