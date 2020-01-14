MenaPay Market Capitalization Tops $1.55 Million (MPAY)

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. In the last seven days, MenaPay has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar. MenaPay has a market cap of $1.55 million and approximately $480,115.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MenaPay token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0143 or 0.00000166 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hanbitco, ABCC, Sistemkoin and Dcoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011728 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 32.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $215.75 or 0.02516110 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00182912 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00026365 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00120716 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MenaPay Profile

MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 108,549,720 tokens. The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for MenaPay is medium.com/menapay . MenaPay’s official website is www.menapay.io . MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio

MenaPay Token Trading

MenaPay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Hanbitco, ABCC and Dcoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MenaPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MenaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

