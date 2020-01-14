Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN) Short Interest Update

Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, an increase of 29.5% from the December 15th total of 826,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 324,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research analysts have commented on MRSN shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRSN. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MRSN stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.08. 31,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,235. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.13. Mersana Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $7.65. The company has a quick ratio of 5.12, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $245.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.35.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.14% and a negative net margin of 79.49%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mersana Therapeutics will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

