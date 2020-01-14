Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Cowen

Cowen restated their buy rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.33.

Shares of MRSN stock opened at $5.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $245.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a current ratio of 5.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.13. Mersana Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $7.65.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 79.49% and a negative return on equity of 41.14%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mersana Therapeutics will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRSN. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 136.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 160,624 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

