Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) Stock Position Decreased by Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Metlife were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Metlife by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,819,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,616,945,000 after buying an additional 1,385,433 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Metlife by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,442,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,349,879,000 after buying an additional 797,115 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Metlife by 3.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,878,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $937,696,000 after buying an additional 564,654 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Metlife by 0.6% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,991,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,219,000 after buying an additional 57,004 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Metlife by 32.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,133,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,653,000 after buying an additional 1,488,231 shares during the period. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Metlife alerts:

MET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on Metlife from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised Metlife from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Metlife in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Metlife currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.34.

MET traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.19. 5,931,931 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,011,122. The stock has a market cap of $48.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13. Metlife Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.41 and a fifty-two week high of $52.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.30.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $16.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.37 billion. Metlife had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 8.82%. Metlife’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Metlife Inc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Metlife’s payout ratio is 32.65%.

About Metlife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Read More: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for Metlife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metlife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.