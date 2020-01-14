MIB Coin (MIB) Price Hits $0.0030 on Major Exchanges

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. One MIB Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDCM, Coinsuper and CoinBene. Over the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. MIB Coin has a total market capitalization of $217,835.00 and approximately $6,912.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00011914 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000531 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00001140 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About MIB Coin

MIB Coin (MIB) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 20th, 2018. MIB Coin’s total supply is 350,254,699 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,952,771 tokens. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io

MIB Coin Token Trading

MIB Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, IDCM and Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIB Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MIB Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

