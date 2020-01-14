Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Sitrin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,386 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 4.2% of Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Gavea Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.42, for a total value of $361,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 123,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,899,992.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 13,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $1,843,434.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 611,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,271,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,919 shares of company stock worth $9,817,790 over the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. BidaskClub raised Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Nomura set a $161.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on Microsoft from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.28.

NASDAQ MSFT traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $162.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,914,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,194,620. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.98 and a fifty-two week high of $160.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.30. The firm has a market cap of $1,246.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.23.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.14% and a net margin of 31.66%. The firm had revenue of $33.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 18th that allows the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to buy up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

