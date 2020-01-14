Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) Major Shareholder Purchases $4,563,000.00 in Stock

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp purchased 270,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.90 per share, with a total value of $4,563,000.00. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Rtw Investments, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 31st, Rtw Investments, Lp acquired 22,771 shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.85 per share, for a total transaction of $360,920.35.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Rtw Investments, Lp acquired 400,000 shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,400,000.00.

On Tuesday, October 15th, Rtw Investments, Lp acquired 5,487 shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.95 per share, for a total transaction of $103,978.65.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,900. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.86. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.36 and a 12 month high of $27.95.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts expect that Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIST. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,824,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 10,255 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,788,000. VHCP Management II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,033,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,294,000. 53.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MIST shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.10.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular indications. It offers Etripamil that completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada, as well as for treating Atrial Fibrillation and Angina.

