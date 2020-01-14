Mindexcoin (MIC) Market Cap Reaches $309,241.00

Mindexcoin (CURRENCY:MIC) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. Mindexcoin has a market cap of $309,241.00 and $4,172.00 worth of Mindexcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mindexcoin has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Mindexcoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, Token Store, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Mercatox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 90.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.76 or 0.03770865 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011512 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00188902 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00027273 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00125373 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Mindexcoin Profile

Mindexcoin’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Mindexcoin’s total supply is 1,548,595,545 tokens and its circulating supply is 683,595,545 tokens. Mindexcoin’s official message board is medium.com/mindexcoin . Mindexcoin’s official website is mindexcoin.com . Mindexcoin’s official Twitter account is @mindexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Mindexcoin

Mindexcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Token Store. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mindexcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mindexcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mindexcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

