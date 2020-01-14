MineBee Price Tops $0.0276 (MB)

MineBee (CURRENCY:MB) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 13th. One MineBee token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0276 or 0.00000339 BTC on major exchanges including Hanbitco and ProBit Exchange. Over the last seven days, MineBee has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. MineBee has a total market cap of $50.53 million and $608,540.00 worth of MineBee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012346 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $172.73 or 0.02120159 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00186477 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00026914 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00123528 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MineBee can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hanbitco and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MineBee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MineBee should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MineBee using one of the exchanges listed above.

