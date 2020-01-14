Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) Price Target Raised to GBX 405 at Barclays

Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) had its price objective upped by Barclays from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 405 ($5.33) in a report released on Friday, Digital Look reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on MAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 430 ($5.66) to GBX 490 ($6.45) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered Mitchells & Butlers to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 430 ($5.66) to GBX 450 ($5.92) in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. HSBC lowered Mitchells & Butlers to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 350 ($4.60) to GBX 435 ($5.72) in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Mitchells & Butlers to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 360 ($4.74) to GBX 480 ($6.31) in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 453.64 ($5.97).

LON:MAB opened at GBX 421.60 ($5.55) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 448.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 380.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion and a PE ratio of 12.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.50. Mitchells & Butlers has a twelve month low of GBX 236.50 ($3.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 483 ($6.35).

Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported GBX 37.20 ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 36.50 ($0.48) by GBX 0.70 ($0.01). On average, analysts anticipate that Mitchells & Butlers will post 3458.0003609 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Phil Urban sold 8,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 461 ($6.06), for a total transaction of £40,153.10 ($52,819.13). Also, insider Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones sold 53,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 452 ($5.95), for a total value of £239,899 ($315,573.53). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 76 shares of company stock valued at $33,630.

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. It operates its pubs and restaurants under the Harvester, Toby Carvery, All Bar One, Miller & Carter, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse, Vintage Inns, Browns, Castle, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Innkeeper's Lodge, Alex, and Ember Inns brands and formats.

