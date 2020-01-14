Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) Short Interest Update

Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,810,000 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the December 15th total of 2,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 995,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MOBL. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mobileiron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mobileiron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mobileiron in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Mobileiron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.81.

NASDAQ:MOBL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.91. 361,319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 836,450. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Mobileiron has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $7.79. The firm has a market cap of $533.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 1.53.

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Mobileiron had a negative net margin of 23.43% and a negative return on equity of 100.03%. The firm had revenue of $52.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Mobileiron’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Mobileiron will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Sohail M. Parekh sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $181,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 455,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,064,932.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory Randolph sold 19,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $90,559.23. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 384,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,746.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Mobileiron by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 45,216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 11,816 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mobileiron by 135.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,140,940 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,467,000 after acquiring an additional 655,845 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Mobileiron by 49.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,682 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 19,635 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mobileiron in the third quarter worth $3,943,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Mobileiron by 38.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 731,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,790,000 after acquiring an additional 203,789 shares during the last quarter. 64.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a comprehensive security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and apps from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide single sign-on and multifactor authentication for applications on the device; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides secure connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services.

