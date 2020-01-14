Modus Advisors LLC Invests $1.04 Million in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 11,929 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,000. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 0.8% of Modus Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ABT. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 77,691 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,748,000 after purchasing an additional 23,419 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 20,658 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 79,525 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABT traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.38. 5,186,431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,096,665. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $68.13 and a twelve month high of $89.24. The stock has a market cap of $150.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ABT. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.42.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 21,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $1,691,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,562 shares in the company, valued at $5,521,983.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

