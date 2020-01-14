Modus Advisors LLC Invests $337,000 in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 189.2% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 23,735 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 87,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC now owns 931,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,351,000 after buying an additional 11,971 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West lifted its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bank of The West now owns 301,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,166,000 after buying an additional 6,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 15.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF stock remained flat at $$30.99 on Tuesday. 22,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,825. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.63. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a twelve month low of $29.24 and a twelve month high of $32.01.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.5878 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

