Modus Advisors LLC Invests $6.89 Million in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 204,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,894,000. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 5.4% of Modus Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. LifePlan Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 33,233.3% in the third quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 21,175.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 44.3% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $77,000.

SCHF traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,820,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,591,310. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.48 and a 200-day moving average of $32.29. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $29.24 and a 1-year high of $33.90.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.734 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a yield of 3.4%.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

