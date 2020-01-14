Modus Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 13,145 Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,000. Docusign comprises approximately 0.8% of Modus Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its position in shares of Docusign by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 25,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Docusign by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Docusign in the fourth quarter worth $479,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Docusign by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 6,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Docusign in the fourth quarter worth $296,000. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DOCU shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Docusign to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Wedbush raised their target price on Docusign from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Docusign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Docusign from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Docusign in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.33.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 2,000 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.69, for a total value of $133,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 497,770 shares in the company, valued at $33,196,281.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 722,647 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $54,559,848.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,944,797. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,585,805 shares of company stock valued at $119,025,392. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

DOCU stock traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,690,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,582. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.09 and a beta of 1.44. Docusign Inc has a twelve month low of $42.22 and a twelve month high of $77.01.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $249.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.40 million. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 26.77% and a negative net margin of 25.28%. Docusign’s revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Docusign Inc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

