Modus Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 910 iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITA. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,966,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,911,000 after acquiring an additional 38,264 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 45,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,665,000 after acquiring an additional 23,854 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 283,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,714,000 after acquiring an additional 15,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 118,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,321,000 after acquiring an additional 12,736 shares during the last quarter.

ITA traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $230.33. 70,735 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.03. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $145.00 and a 12 month high of $206.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.5755 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

