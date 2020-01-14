Modus Advisors LLC Takes Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,521 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 768,758 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $159,638,000 after buying an additional 71,514 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,035 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,706,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 838,945 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $174,215,000 after buying an additional 36,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 629,525 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $130,727,000 after buying an additional 68,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on MCD. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Mcdonald’s in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $218.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Longbow Research raised shares of Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.54.

MCD traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $207.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,638,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,090,839. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.32. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1 year low of $173.41 and a 1 year high of $221.93. The company has a market cap of $156.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.45.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.09% and a negative return on equity of 85.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $194.12 per share, with a total value of $194,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,500 shares in the company, valued at $17,179,620. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski purchased 2,580 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $193.81 per share, for a total transaction of $500,029.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,029.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 7,380 shares of company stock worth $1,430,223. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Featured Article: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.